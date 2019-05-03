Transnet takes aim at petrol, diesel terminal construction tender

State-owned Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) will recommend to its board that a tender to build and operate a bulk liquid terminal in Durban be reviewed and possibly cancelled, a senior official said.

The “Lot 100” tender at South Africa’s main petrochemical hub Island View on the east coast aimed to bring more blacks into the petroleum industry, part of government efforts to open up the economy after the end of white-minority rule.

TNPA, a unit of the state freight logistics holding company Transnet, launched a tender in 2016 seeking bids for a terminal operator to finance the design, construction and operation of a terminal for refined products in a 25-year concession.

“For Lot 100 we are recommending that it be reviewed by the board,” Nozipho Mdawe, acting chief executive at TNPA, told Reuters, adding that the board would “make a final determination” on whether the tender should be halted.