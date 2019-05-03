Durban municipal workers' illegal strike caused R3.5m in damage - premier

Mchunu said the protests had affected international guests who had been in the city for the annual Tourism Indaba, Africa's biggest tourism event which showcases the continent as a good place for business and leisure tourism.

"We now have a situation where hotels housing international guests are without water. On Wednesday, the metro police escorted water tankers to various hotels on the beachfront, as well as various areas across eThekwini such as KwaMakhutha, KwaMashu, Folweni ... This will have huge repercussions in the long term."

He said the origin of the crisis stemmed from a decision by the municipality to advertise 60 grade 10-level posts.

"In May 2018, recruitment was finalised, of which 145 candidates deemed to have been unsuccessful lodged a grievance over what they termed selective promotional appointments.

"The grievance started as an informal protest, with workers slowly leaving workstations unattended and gradually impacting on service delivery.

"On April 26 2019 the disgruntled employees downed tools following what they perceived to be a lack of response and explanation of the city's decision to promote employees, especially MKVA [Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association] members," said Mchunu.

He noted that a joint operation centre had been established by an intervention team.

"As of Thursday, when workers started attacking their shop stewards at a feedback session at city hall, police had to intervene to disperse the crowd. In the process, one of the persons, we are informed, tripped while attempting to run away from the scene. Unfortunately he fell, hitting his head on a concrete pole. Sadly, we are informed he later passed away in hospital. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. A police investigation in this matter has been opened."