City tense as striking workers cause chaos in Durban

The situation is tense outside the Durban City Hall where thousands of protesting municipal workers have gathered over an ongoing dispute about what they say are unfair promotions.

Metro and SAPS were deployed to the vicinity at 8am on Thursday to block off certain routes to prevent municipal refuse trucks from entering the city.

However, a string of vehicles which had been travelling in convoy from the northern parts of the city managed to get through the blockades and into the area where they closed roads, causing a major backlog of traffic in the CBD and surrounding areas.

The protest comes in the wake of the alleged promotion of more that 50 uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans from grade 4 pay scale to grade 10.

Protesting municipal workers are calling on the city manager to provide answers to what they have deemed unfair promotions.