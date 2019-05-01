French police fire tear gas at protesters in Paris May Day rally

French police fired tear gas to push back masked demonstrators in central Paris on Wednesday as thousands of people used an annual May Day rally to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's policies.

Labour unions and so-called "yellow vest" protesters were on the streets across France just days after Macron outlined policy proposals including tax cuts worth around 5 billion euros ($5.58 billion).

A Reuters witness said riot police used tear gas to disperse a group of hooded and masked protesters that had converged at the front of the traditional May Day union march.

Some protesters wearing hoods or yellow vests responded by throwing projectiles at the police. Television footage showed a van with its windows smashed.