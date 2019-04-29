Constitutional Court: SA's last line of defence

The Constitutional Court has been at the heart of strengthening democracy and helping the executive have a clearer understanding of its role.

It has also affirmed the rights of citizens as enshrined the constitution.

The first landmark judgment by the Constitutional Court related to the death sentence.

Before the landmark decision, former president FW de Klerk placed a moratorium on death penalties in 1990 after the unbanning of liberation movements.

Constitutional Court judges unanimously outlawed the death penalty in June 1995 in the state versus Makwanyane and Mchunu case.

Makwanyane and Mchunu were sentenced to death in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 on four counts of murder.

The provisions of the 1977 act and any other legislation sanctioning capital punishment were found to be "inconsistent" with the constitution and "invalid".