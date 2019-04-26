'Sadly, I have never enjoyed the fruits of democracy'

Democracy is a foreign word to Malifu Motinya as her life has not changed since SA had its first democratic elections in 1994.

Motinya, 82, who stays in a shack at Ramaphosa informal settlement outside Reiger Park in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, has been waiting for a house for 25 years.

Her shack does not have electricity, running water and a toilet. She still uses a paraffin lamp and a gas stove for cooking.

"What is this democracy you are talking about?" she asks.

"The only thing that has changed are the criminals that we are now faced with in our area. I remember when I first voted, I woke up very early as everyone was talking about the dawn of democracy.