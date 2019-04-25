Stepdad fathers five kids with daughter

A mother broke down as she recalled the pain she felt when she learned that her husband of 29 years had fathered her daughter's five children.

Her worst fears were confirmed two weeks ago when DNA results revealed that her husband fathered all her grandchildren.

The Tembisa, East Rand, resident said her life was turned upside down in April last year when she discovered that her husband had been raping her daughter.

This was after she was called by her grandchildren's school to account why the kids did not have decent uniforms.

"The children's teachers called me to school because they had torn shoes and old clothes. They asked me about the children's father and I told them that I did not know him.

"My daughter became aggressive every time I asked her who fathered the children."