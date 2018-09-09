Sexual abuse allegations play out at Kaya FM

Kaya FM has been rocked by an embarrassing scandal of sexual harassment and xenophobia involving a then foreign national employee and his colleagues.

Nkosinathi Tshuma, pictured, who was fired from his position as the station's branding specialist, has accused a male colleague of sexual harassment after he allegedly told him to bend over so he could bonk him from behind. The Zimbabwean-born Tshuma has also accused another female colleague of xenophobia after he alleged she spat numerous times in his presence and complained that his bums had a foul smell.

The shocking allegations are contained in Labour Court documents Tshuma filed against Kaya FM to challenge his dismissal.

The matter is to be heard on a date still to be decided.

