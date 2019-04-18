Two soldiers fighting for their lives after SANDF helicopter crashes
A South African National Defence Force helicopter crashed in Centurion on Thursday, leaving two members injured.
EMER-G-MED spokesperson Jurgens Coetzee said the accident happened on Thursday afternoon in Centurion.
"We dispatched our team and they found two SANDF members that were involved in the crash. One of them is in a critical condition. The other requires advanced life support," Coetzee said.
《Centurion》 @EMER_G_MED attending to a Helicopter Crash in Centurion. We have dispatched multiple resources to assist. @rescuecare @IamAlexSweet @GTP_Traffstats pic.twitter.com/b2MtF2E9Xy— EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) April 18, 2019
He said the injured pair were taken to a military hospital.
According to sources in the SANDF, the aircraft came from the 17 quadrant and was based at the Zwartkops air force base in Centurion. It apparently crashed near the base.
The crash was caused by an apparent engine failure, the sources said.
The SANDF confirmed the accident, but could not immediately provide further information.
This is a developing story.