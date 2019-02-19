Another resident shared: "For five hours‚ from 4-9pm [on Monday]‚ the people in the southern peninsula of Cape Town have been subjected to a barrage of extremely loud noise as the SANDF fired live ammunition and flares into the sea.

"The SANDF has set up on Sunrise Beach‚ a short walk from the main beach of Muizenberg‚ in the middle of a residential area. [Tuesday] will be even worse when they add in the air displays. They have disrupted the wildlife and possibly permanently damaged marine life in the area. The many voices of protest by residents were completely ignored."

Singh‚ from the Inkatha Freedom Party‚ said on Tuesday the military should be deployed to protect the borders‚ "not kill our wildlife!"

The IFP has submitted an objection to the military shoot on the False Bay coast to the minister of defence and military veterans‚ Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Singh also called for "the immediate cessation of this military exercise‚ and for the minister of environment to ascertain whether an environmental impact assessment was completed and approved for such wanton environmental destruction."

In addition‚ the party wanted "to ascertain what the total cost of the vanity exercise‚ named Armed Forces Day‚ was".

"It is shameful that our military might was abused to the detriment of our environment‚ coastal waters and domestic pets. Many calls by civil society organisations have fallen on deaf ears which includes the City of Cape Town‚ as the SANDF continues to parade itself around the city‚" said Singh.