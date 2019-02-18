Police on alert for student march in Durban after night of flames

Police are on high alert for a student march in Durban on Monday morning.

Ethekwini Metro spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they had received information that students were planning a march to Durban’s city hall.

The protest action comes after University of KwaZulu-Natal students burned furniture on the road outside their residence in South Beach on Sunday night.

Parboo said Metro Public Order Police were on duty to monitor the students.

Students threw their metal beds on to the street and set them alight.