Orlando Pirates dogged by Mbombela curse

Orlando Pirates's experience at Mbombela Stadium is generally a haunting one.

While many will remember their 6-1 beating by SuperSport United in November 2016 in a league clash, there's even a goalless draw against the same opponents that derailed Pirates's title charge in the 2017/2018 season.

In April last year, Pirates went to Mbombela four points behind eventual winners, Mamelodi Sundowns and dropped two points against Matsatsantsa, which turned out to be a big blow in the end.

Before this match, Pirates had won five consecutive league outings, only to falter against SuperSport.

But it has not all been doom and gloom for the Buccaneers at Mpumalanga's Fifa 2010 World Cup venue, though.