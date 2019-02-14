Parliament’s police oversight committee has given police minister Bheki Cele until the end of Monday to give reasons for his statement that police watchdog executive director Robert McBride’s employment contract will not be renewed.

Cele informed McBride‚ head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)‚ that his contract will not be renewed. McBride’s term finishes at the end of February.

McBride is challenging Cele’s decision‚ arguing that it was the portfolio committee on police‚ the same structure responsible for confirming the appointment of the executive director of Ipid‚ that should determine whether or not his contract is renewed or extended.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman revealed on Thursday morning that he had written to Cele asking him to provide reasons for his decision.