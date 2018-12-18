Durban cops' stern warning to drunk drivers: We will arrest you!.

More than 180 drunk drivers in Durban have been arrested since the start of December - and police have warned that their crackdown will continue.

Metro police spokesman Parboo Sewpersad said that the figure was rising daily.

"The statistics are still coming in and it has already surpassed 180 drivers. Last month‚ 145 were arrested and now we have arrested over 180 in just two weeks. This figure is only from Metro police operations‚" he said.

He warned that drunk drivers would be arrested on the spot. "We are out in full force and we will arrest you. We have the support of the National Prosecuting Authority behind us."

Sewpersad said public drinking was also a "huge problem".