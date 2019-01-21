WATCH | High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'

The City of Cape Town said on Monday it is “appalled” by the illegal street racing filmed on Sunday.

“We can confirm that the incident did in fact happen just after midnight this morning, leaving the driver of the BMW seriously injured,” City of Cape Town safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said.

“The incident is just the latest example of the devastation wrought by illegal street racers on our streets.”

Smith said “fortunately” no one else was injured.

“There have been plenty of cases before where innocent persons have paid with their lives because of the recklessness and arrogance of others.”