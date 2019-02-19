Fed up with the slow pace of housing delivery‚ hundreds of people have invaded vacant state land earmarked for a low-cost housing project in the Cato Crest informal settlement in Durban.

The residents descended on land in Mary Thipe Road‚ which boarders Mayville and Manor Gardens‚ on Monday and Tuesday and started clearing the bushes and allocating themselves plots to start building shacks.

While many residents were not willing to be interviewed or photographed‚ Happy Zwane told SowetanLIVE that she was clearing the bush so that she could build her two children a home to leave them with when she dies.