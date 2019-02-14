Community, developer in land battle

The destruction of a community vegetable garden to make way for housing in Dobsonville, Soweto, has pitted locals against a developer in an ugly fight.

Community members staged a protest last week at the site in Njingelani Street where developer Roger Mafika intends to build 21 bonded houses.

Mafika obtained an interdict in the South Gauteng High Court against a group of residents who claim to have been given permission by a ward councillor to use the land.

Mafika said he purchased the land for development.

"I have a title deed. I don't know why they are fighting me and my partners.

"I won the case in the high court after the community was given the chance to present documentation to prove ownership [of the land]," the co-owner of Mafika Township Trading said.

His business partner Isaac Mgqibisa told Sowetan they were in the process of building 21 houses on the land.

"The people here had denied us access to the land for over three years, going to the extent of manhandling us and threatening us, claiming that we are taking their land," Mgqibisa said.

"We had to engage the City of Johannesburg to address this issue because we are now fearing for our lives."

Community members said they were betrayed by the councillor.