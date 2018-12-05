Ridiculous! Prime land leased at R85 per month to privileged Capetonians

For only R1,016 a year an exclusive sports club within walking distance of Cape Town’s CBD has sole access to land larger than four rugby fields.

This prime piece of real estate in Green Point is leased from the City of Cape Town. A small part of it is used infrequently, while most of the space is not used at all.

It could be better used to serve all the people of Cape Town, says researcher Nick Budlender from the organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi.