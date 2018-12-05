South Africa

Ridiculous! Prime land leased at R85 per month to privileged Capetonians

By Tanya Farber - 05 December 2018 - 07:30
The seldom-used Green Point bowling green which activists say should be used for low-cost housing.
The seldom-used Green Point bowling green which activists say should be used for low-cost housing.
Image: Esa Alexander

For only R1,016 a year an exclusive sports club within walking distance of Cape Town’s CBD has sole access to land larger than four rugby fields.

This prime piece of real estate in Green Point is leased from the City of Cape Town. A small part of it is used infrequently, while most of the space is not used at all.

It could be better used to serve all the people of Cape Town, says researcher Nick Budlender from the organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Crime and chaos at Sasol garage after Global Citizen Festival
Couldn’t attend the Global Citizen Festival? We got you!
X