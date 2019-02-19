The man standing trial for the murder of nine-year-old Shallcross schoolgirl Sadia Sukhraj has maintained his innocence.

Sibonelo Mkhize‚ 39‚ spent his second day in the witness box in the Durban high court on Tuesday. He was arrested after allegedly hijacking the car in which the schoolgirl and her father were travelling in May 2018.

He faces two charges of murder‚ the second relating to the death of his alleged accomplice‚ Siyabonga Blose‚ as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances.