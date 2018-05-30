Grief-stricken residents of Chatsworth‚ in the south of Durban‚ lit candles and said prayers as they held a night vigil following the death of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj.

The little girl was shot in a hijacking on Monday‚ and was laid to rest earlier on Tuesday.

Vis Munien‚ a community leader who attended the vigil‚ said that the community was angry and frustrated in the wake of the incident - but that Tuesday night was different.

“They’ll just be lighting candles and having a peaceful evening to bring the community together‚” he said.