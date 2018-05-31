Police Minister Bheki Cele says investigators have identified a third man alleged to have played a role in the hijacking which resulted in the death of Sadia Sukhraj‚ 9‚ on Monday.

During the pursuit she was shot‚ and later died in hospital.

A suspected hijacker died at the scene and another was arrested.

“Out of three [suspects] we are chasing one now. We have identified the criminal and we just need to go pick him up‚” Cele said‚ speaking in Shallcross on Thursday.

“We came to see this family after meeting with the police [in Chatsworth] to hear about this incident‚” he said.

“We share the pain of this family and for us it is difficult for us to comprehend how they have been hurt.”