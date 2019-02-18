Davison‚ who became an activist for the right to assisted suicide after being arrested in New Zealand for helping his mother die‚ is the co-founder of DignitySA.

He was charged with premeditated murder in late 2018 in a case that could see him serve a life sentence‚ if found guilty.

Prosecutors allege that he killed Justin Varian - who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease - by placing a bag over his head and administering helium in 2015. He was also charged in connection with the death of a 43-year-old doctor friend‚ Anrich Burger‚ in 2013. Burger was left quadriplegic following an accident.

Davison is using the GoFundMe platform to raise money for his defence. He started the fundraising page in December 2018.

“Having recently been charged with premeditated murder‚ I am now facing the legal fight of my life‚” he said on GoFundMe.

“Those whom the state claim I 'murdered' were people known to me‚ suffering and desperate to end their unbearable and intractable suffering. Whilst I supported their right to choose to die‚ I am not guilty of premeditated murder.”