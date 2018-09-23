He turned down R1-million because he could not help his friend die.

“For me‚ it was first that he is a friend. Secondly‚ legally I cannot do it.”

This is how Dr Joseph Huskisson described the dilemma he was faced with when his late friend and colleague‚ Dr Anrich Burger‚ offered him R1-million to assist him to die.

“I didn’t even ask him where he is going to get the money. I don’t know if he had the money‚” Huskisson said.

“He told me the whole time that he knows that he cannot put pressure on me to do it‚ but I must help him. I could not bring myself to do it.”

Burger became a quadriplegic after a car crash eight years earlier.

In 2011‚ he attempted suicide by drinking an overdose of pills with the help of an unknown party.

Burger was rushed to the Mediclinic Vergelegen in Somerset West and his stomach was pumped.

“He was very angry that we resuscitated him.”

In 2013‚ Dr Sean Davison‚ 57‚ allegedly helped Burger to die. Davison‚ the founder of the right-to-die organisation Dignity South Africa‚ was released on R20‚000 bail in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after being charged with Burger’s murder.