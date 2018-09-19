The founder of right-to-die organisation Dignity South Africa‚ Sean Davison‚ is out on bail after being charged with murder on Wednesday in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Davison‚ 57‚ was charged over a 2013 incident in which he allegedly assisted his doctor friend‚ Anrich Burger‚ to die. Burger became a quadriplegic after a car crash eight years earlier.

Appearing before magistrate Greg Jacobs‚ who granted him R20‚000 bail‚ Davison initially appeared uneasy‚ fidgeting with his hands and continually licking his lips.

In an affidavit read by his lawyer‚ Joshua Greeff‚ Davison — a professor in the biotechnology department at the University of the Western Cape — said he had no intention of evading trial and had handed his South African and New Zealand passports to the police.

He pledged his co-operation with the court and the police‚ and said he would plead not guilty.

“It has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter‚” said Davison.