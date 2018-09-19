Right-to-die activist Sean Davison has been arrested for murder in Cape Town.

Davison‚ 57‚ was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death in 2013 of 43-year-old doctor Anrich Burger‚ who was left a quadriplegic after an accident in 2005.

The University of the Western Cape professor was due to appear in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was expected to apply for bail.

Professor Willem Landman‚ who co-founded Dignity South Africa with Davison‚ said he understood the state planned to ask for R100‚000 bail but a supporter had offered R20‚000‚ and he hoped the magistrate would accept that amount.

Landman said Davison had been held overnight in Sea Point police station‚ and his laptop and cellphone had been confiscated by police.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said: “This office can confirm that a 57-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder yesterday relating to an incident in Sea Point on November 2‚ 2013‚ which led to the death of a 43-year-old man. The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Cape Town today to face the charge against him.”

Davison became an advocate for the right to assisted dying after he was arrested in New Zealand in 2010 for helping his mother — aged 85 at the time and who had terminal cancer — to die.

In an interview in 2014‚ he said his experience in helping Burger to die had left him unwilling to assist in euthanasia again.

“Anrich Burger was a very close friend. I wouldn’t want to ever go through that again. It was very stressful‚” Davison said in an interview with the South African Press Association.

“It was a very personal experience... [This was for someone] who was desperate to die and in extreme pain. I was helping him out of compassion.”

The professor said he met Burger after the doctor contacted him to express support for Dignity SA‚ the organisation Davison founded in 2011 after his ordeal in New Zealand. “This started a very good friendship‚” said Davison.

He said he was unperturbed about whether his assistance to Burger could lead to criminal charges. “I would be worried if there was something to worry about.”

Burger had stated clearly that he wanted to die and organised his own medication for the process‚ said Davison.