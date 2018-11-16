Right-to-die activist Sean Davison was charged on Friday with premeditated murder – a charge that could see him serving a life sentence should he be found guilty - in addition to an existing charge of murder.

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard that Davison‚ 57‚ allegedly unlawfully and intentionally killed Justin Varian by placing a bag over his head and administering helium.

Varian‚ who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease about six years ago‚ died in July 2015 in Fresnaye.

Varian had approached Davison’s organisation‚ Dignity SA‚ and asked them to help him die‚ according to Dignity SA.

Davison was arrested and released on R20‚000 bail in September in connection with the death of a 43-year-old doctor friend‚ Anrich Burger‚ in 2013.

He had been left a quadriplegic after an accident.