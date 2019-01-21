The equality report is out - and we're still poor

The world is still unequal, and the gap between rich and the poor and between men and women is still vast.

The world's rich are getting richer and the world's poor are getting richer - except in sub-Saharan Africa where the poor are getting poorer.

Worldwide, the number of billionaires doubled since the 2008 financial crisis.

In 2018 a new world billionaire was created every 2 days.

Last year the super wealthy grew their billions collectively by $2.5bn a day, but billionaires and big corporations are paying lower taxes than they have in decades.

This is according to the latest Oxfam report due to be released on Monday in Johannesburg.

The organisation, founded internationally in 1942, is a nonprofit group of independent charity organisations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty.

According to the report, if the world's richest and big corporations paid their fair share of taxes, the gap between rich and poor and between men and women would be dramatically reduced.