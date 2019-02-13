ANC wants to block Mahumapelo's return as North West chair

The ANC's head office will again move to block former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo from returning to his position as the party’s provincial chairperson‚ despite two court judgments in his favour.

This comes after the North Gauteng High Court ruled that Mahumapelo should resume his responsibilities as NW chairman immediately.

Mahumapelo and his supporters had approached the court on urgently on Tuesday‚ asking it to enforce last week's ruling that overturned a decision by the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) last year to disband the NW provincial executive committee (PEC) he led.