Former ANC North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo has accused the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) of double standards and of being "inconsistent” with the party’s constitution.

Mahumapelo was speaking to the media at the Johannesburg High Court‚ where some of the country's best legal minds were battling it out in yet another ANC versus ANC court application.

The court is hearing an urgent application by disgruntled ANC North West regions which want the court to declare as null and void the disbandment of the party’s North West provincial executive committee (PEC) by the party's highest decision-making body.

During a short adjournment‚ Mahumapelo‚ who joined the matter last week‚ held a brief media conference. He said the NEC had left him with no choice but to go outside party structures.