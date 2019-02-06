Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has won a court challenge‚ effectively reinstating him as ANC chairman in the province.

Mahumapelo had been sacked‚ together with his entire provincial executive committee‚ late last year following a number of disruptive ANC meetings.

The ANC then appointed a provincial task team‚ headed by acting premier Job Mokoro‚ to lead the party until the May elections.

Mahumapelo and his supporters challenged the decision in the South Gauteng High Court last year.

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane on Wednesday ruled in favour of Mahumapelo and his supporters.

Mahumapelo and his supporters had argued in court that the ANC national executive committee had disregarded a report by the party’s deployee‚ Obed Bapela‚ who had warned against disbanding the provincial leadership.

They had further argued that the party had not consulted its leadership and members in North West. They also argued that the party had failed to give reasons why it was disbanding the provincial leadership.

Judge Kathree-Setiloane ordered that Mahumapelo and his PEC be reinstated and that the ANC pay legal costs.