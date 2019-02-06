Mabuza to lead team to resolve tensions in North West ANC

The ANC will send a newly established structure to the troubled North West to meet its warring factions.

This is after the South Gauteng High Court effectively reinstated Supra Mahumapelo as the party's provincial chairman on Wednesday.

Party spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the ANC established a "rapid response team" on Monday this week‚ led by the deputy president‚ David Mabuza.

Kodwa said Mabuza and his team would be deployed to the North West this weekend to meet the provincial task team and Mahumapelo’s provincial executive committee in a bid to foster unity.