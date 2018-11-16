'Man Duduzane Zuma introduced was not Fana Hlongwane' - Vytjie Mentor apologises

Vytjie Mentor has allegedly apologised to Fana Hlongwane whom she implicated in her testimony at the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture in August when she appeared.

She had claimed that former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, introduced her to Hlongwane on a flight to Dubai but after the testimony she realised that the man identified as chairman by Duduzane was not Hlongwane.

Mentor's lawyer’s letter, dated 14 November 2018, and addressed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, which SowetanLIVE has seen, revealed that Mentor erred in saying the man she met on the flight was not Hlongwane.

In the letter, Mentor apologises to both the commission and Hlongwane for the mistake.