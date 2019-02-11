Boity, Pearl Modiadie & Ayanda Thabethe: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Rap singles, cute tots, hot pants; there was not a shortage of variety on the celeb front this weekend!
Boity released a new song, Ayanda Thabethe went horse riding, and there was of course, the Grammys last night.
Here's more of what some of your faves got up to!
This past weekend came with a musical surprise! After the hit song, Wuz Dat, Boity decided to show us her rapping skills once again and released a new song titled Bakae. During the weekend Boity went on a full on promotional tour performing the song, and doing a string of interviews.
Ayanda Thabethe was all adventurous this past weekend in a totally hot getup of cute denim shorts and crop top when she went horse riding.
Pearl Modiadie is definitely showing us how to be motivated when it comes to being healthy. Her fitness lifestyle is goals! This past weekend Pearl shared a gym selfie which left us feeling super lazy because....who works out on the weekend!
Beyonce and Jay-Z took to Instagram to show us how the lovely couple takes great pictures together. Beyonce posted images of herself and Jay-Z wearing high end fashion clothing and showcasing their power couple love.
Gail Mabalane's son Khumo, had his first birthday this past weekend, and the proud mommy decided to show us how adorable he looked and how excited she was to be witnessing her son's first birthday.