South Africa

DUT to reopen on Monday after death of student

By Lwandile Bhengu - 08 February 2019 - 16:43
The entrance to DUT's Steve Biko campus was damaged during violent protests between members of the EFF Students Command and security guards this week. Third-year student Mlungisi Madonsela was shot dead during the scuffle.
The entrance to DUT's Steve Biko campus was damaged during violent protests between members of the EFF Students Command and security guards this week. Third-year student Mlungisi Madonsela was shot dead during the scuffle.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

DUT management said in a statement that the decision was taken following a meeting with the students' representative council (SRC) on Friday.

The university said administrative operations would resume but gave no indication of when the academic year would commence.

It said it would host a memorial service for Mlungisi Madonsela‚ the 20-year-old student who was shot‚ allegedly by a security guard‚ during a clash between students and security personal outside the university's Steve Biko campus on Tuesday. Madonsela later died in hospital.

"As a result of the extensive discussions and co-operation from both parties‚ an agreement was reached to reopen the university on Monday February 11 2019. This will allow the various administrative functions to resume‚ including on-campus registrations and NSFAS and housing queries."

DUT campuses stay closed

The troubled DUT campuses remained closed yesterday as the institution's management planned to meet with the EFF-led SRC.
News
12 hours ago

SRC president Sesiyanda Godlimpi told TimesLIVE that the meeting between the parties had gone well but that there needed to be further discussion on when the academic year would start.

"The meeting went very well but we will meet again to further discuss when classes will resume‚" said Godlimpi.

SowetanLIVE reported on Thursday that two security guards had been suspended following the shooting incident.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Political parties react to #SONA2019 speech
#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
X