DUT to reopen on Monday after death of student

DUT management said in a statement that the decision was taken following a meeting with the students' representative council (SRC) on Friday.

The university said administrative operations would resume but gave no indication of when the academic year would commence.

It said it would host a memorial service for Mlungisi Madonsela‚ the 20-year-old student who was shot‚ allegedly by a security guard‚ during a clash between students and security personal outside the university's Steve Biko campus on Tuesday. Madonsela later died in hospital.

"As a result of the extensive discussions and co-operation from both parties‚ an agreement was reached to reopen the university on Monday February 11 2019. This will allow the various administrative functions to resume‚ including on-campus registrations and NSFAS and housing queries."