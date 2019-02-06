She was forced back into the boot and the car began moving again. He soon stopped again and began interrogating her about the limits on the cards. She said she was only aware of the limit on one of them‚ but not the other cards‚ which belonged to her husband.

Although her husband would receive SMS notifications every time he withdrew money‚ Mankgane continued to drive and withdraw cash from various ATMs.

Eventually they stopped outside what the young woman believed was a bottle store or tavern‚ as she could hear the clinking of glass‚ music and people chatting. Her captor warned her not to speak‚ threatening her life again if she did not remain silent. He was able to purchase a large amount of alcohol as she heard someone ask him if he was planning a party.

They drove off again‚ stopping in what the woman suspected was a residential area‚ and she was rolled out of the boot‚ with Mankgane placing her on his lap. He began to open the front of her pants. "I asked him to stop. He didn’t. He kept trying to unzip my pants. I crossed my legs‚" she said.

When he placed his hand forcefully into her underwear‚ she begged him to kill her instead of raping her. "He said he would kill me anyway because I had seen his face‚" she said.

It was at this point that she began praying loudly‚ refusing to stop even after he demanded that she stop. Eventually he threw her back into the boot of the car and drove off at high speed.

The car slowed down again‚ however‚ when he had a problem with one of the vehicle’s tyres.