Hundreds of doctors go without pay

Hundreds of newly appointed doctors in Gauteng are expected to get their January salaries today after a week of uncertainty and financial strife.

According to the South African Medical Association (Sama), 826 incoming doctors were affected when the department failed to pay their January salaries on time.

Other medical professionals, including pharmacists, who are doing their community service, were also affected.

Spokesperson for health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa, Khutso Rabothatha, said there was a delay in processing payments for people in their system. He said the financial process was complex as it also involved other departments, including treasury.

Rabothatha said they were confident people would receive their salaries as promised. He said most doctors would be paid today while others would be paid on Monday. "The main focus is for us to ensure that salaries are paid and that this never happens again."

Rabothatha said most people continued reporting for work despite not getting their salaries while a few were on special leave.

A female intern doctor, who asked not to be named, for fear of victimisation said most people had struggled to pay rent or even buy food.

The 25-year-old said she had put in 330 hours in January.