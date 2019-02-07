Goalkeepers hold the aces in the Soweto derby

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi reckons the position (on the log) is more of a mental issue than physical, and that coach Ernst Middendorp has a big call to make ahead of the Soweto derby.

Chiefs have goalkeeping challenges ahead of the clash against Pirates with Itumeleng Khune still out with a shoulder injury and Virgil Vries struggling to fill the void.

It's unlikely Middendorp would throw Bruce Bvuma into the deep with one appearance to his name this season, which came in the 2-2 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic six months ago.

Chiefs' other option is Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi, who's new to the setup after joining from Chippa United last week.