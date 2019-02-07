Cyril Ramaphosa announces 'Scorpion' unit to investigate state capture

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will set up a special unit to deal with state capture prosecutions, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

Addressing a joint sitting of the national assembly, Ramaphosa said he had agreed with the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, to set up an investigating directorate to deal with serious corruption and associated offences.

It will exclusively focus on investigating and prosecuting revelations made at the state capture commission and other related inquiries currently under way.

“In broad terms, the directorate will focus on the evidence that has emerged from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, other commissions and disciplinary inquiries,” Ramaphosa said.

The directorate in the NPA, insiders say, will take the form similar to the now disbanded Scorpions unit.

Ramaphosa said it would identify priority cases to investigate and prosecute and will recover assets identified to be the proceeds of corruption.

“The directorate will bring together a range of investigatory and prosecutorial capacity from within government and in the private sector under an investigating director reporting to the NDPP,” he said.