South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa announces 'Scorpion' unit to investigate state capture

By Qaanitah Hunter - 07 February 2019 - 20:44
Adv Shamila Batohi, new National Director of Public Prosecutions, addressing members of the media at the Union Buildings after being appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Adv Shamila Batohi, new National Director of Public Prosecutions, addressing members of the media at the Union Buildings after being appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will set up a special unit to deal with state capture prosecutions, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

Addressing a joint sitting of the national assembly, Ramaphosa said he had agreed with the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, to set up an investigating directorate to deal with serious corruption and associated offences.

It will exclusively focus on investigating and prosecuting revelations made at the state capture commission and other related inquiries currently under way.

“In broad terms, the directorate will focus on the evidence that has emerged from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, other commissions and disciplinary inquiries,” Ramaphosa said.

The directorate in the NPA, insiders say, will take the form similar to the now disbanded Scorpions unit.

Ramaphosa said it would identify priority cases to investigate and prosecute and will recover assets identified to be the proceeds of corruption.

“The directorate will bring together a range of investigatory and prosecutorial capacity from within government and in the private sector under an investigating director reporting to the NDPP,” he said.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On her first day in office last week, Batohi said she would immediately set up a specialised team to tackle state capture.

When the president mentioned her on the beginning of his address, he added, “watch this space”.

Ramaphosa emphasised that revelations at the different commissions of inquiries should be followed by swift prosecutions.

“The action we take now to end corruption and hold those responsible to account will determine the pace and trajectory of the radical social and economic transformation we seek,” he said.

He said the revelations at the Zondo commission of inquiry were “deeply disturbing”.

“They reveal a breadth and depth of criminal wrongdoing that challenges the very foundation of our democratic state,” Ramaphosa added.

He said while the various commissions will make findings, the criminal justice system must take action.

READ MORE

'Watch this space': Cyril Ramaphosa promises clean-up of law enforcement

Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that tackling crime and corruption within the public sector will remain a top priority.
News
3 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa charms opposition as EFF's Sona disruption threats fall flat

Threats that the state of the nation address would be disrupted turned out to be empty.
News
3 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'If you win, I'll sing for you,' Ramaphosa tells Malema as he delivers #Sona2019
Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
X