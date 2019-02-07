Ramaphosa's Sona must zoom in on corruption, unemployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to indicate how government will effectively deal with corruption when he delivers his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

This was the consensus among political analysts ahead of the much-awaited address in the National Assembly.

The address comes at a time when there’s been worrying revelations of corruption at the inquiry into state capture, low economic growth and high levels of unemployment.

Political analyst Mzoxolo Mpolase said the president would have to indicate how the rule of law would be restored, zoom into corruption and address the poor economic growth.

“It is nice for you to say ‘I’m going on an investment drive’, but everyone will be looking at the fundamentals – the rule of law,” Mpolase said.