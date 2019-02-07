South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa charms opposition as EFF's Sona disruption threats fall flat

By Staff Reporter - 07 February 2019 - 19:57
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Threats that the state of the nation address would be disrupted turned out to be empty, as President Cyril Ramaphosa charmed the opposition immediately after taking the podium on Thursday.

Ramaphosa had the house in stitches when he told of a chance meeting he had with EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday, where he claimed the pair agreed that he would sing the "Thuma Mina" song only if Malema became state president.

Even Malema was seen chuckling while the president was speaking.

Ramaphosa later said he had met DA leader Mmusi Maimane, and would rope him into forming a "band" who would sing the song should Malema become his successor.

Malema had threatened to ask Ramaphosa to come clean about his son's business deals with the controversial Bosasa group of companies - and would disrupt the event if he didn't address the topic.

This comes as the opposition has accused Ramaphosa of misleading parliament when he told the house that a R500,000 payment by Bosasa to a trust account was part of a contract his son had with the controversial company.

He later withdrew the response after he was informed that the money was a donation to his ANC presidential campaign.

EFF threatens chaotic Sona if Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't 'come clean' on Bosasa

He also said Ramaphosa must act against ANC members implicated in Bosasa's network of corruption.
