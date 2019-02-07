South Africa

'Watch this space': Cyril Ramaphosa promises clean-up of law enforcement

By THABO MOKONE - 07 February 2019 - 20:06
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Adv Shamila Batohi, the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, during a media briefing at the Union Buildings.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Adv Shamila Batohi, the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, during a media briefing at the Union Buildings.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that tackling crime and corruption within the public sector will remain a top priority in his government clean-up.

Delivering his second state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said work was under way to reconstitute key state security institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority, the SA Police Service, the SA Revenue Service and the State Security Agency.

"You watch the space," he said, using the phrase twice in his speech.

He said he would soon announce measures to reconstitute the state intelligence structures, which, among others, would include the re-establishment of a state security council that he would chair.

Ramaphosa said intelligence operations needed to return to their legislative mandate to "defend and protect the people of SA and not any other party officials".

READ MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa charms opposition as EFF's Sona disruption threats fall flat

Threats that the state of the nation address would be disrupted turned out to be empty.
News
17 minutes ago

IN PICTURES | The glitz and glam from the #Sona2019 red carpet

Ministers, members of parliament, and guests strutted their stuff on the red carpet ahead of the 2019 state of the nation address on Thursday evening.
News
2 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'If you win, I'll sing for you,' Ramaphosa tells Malema as he delivers #Sona2019
Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
X