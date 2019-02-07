IN PICTURES | The glitz and glam from the #Sona2019 red carpet
Ministers, members of parliament, and guests strutted their stuff on the red carpet ahead of the 2019 state of the nation address on Thursday evening.
#SONA19 Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is looking fabulous in navy. pic.twitter.com/eHvEikrjDK— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 7, 2019
#SONA2019 Arts and culture minister Nathi Mtethwa and his wife have arrived. pic.twitter.com/hgFLkONda8— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 7, 2019
#SONA2019 Minister Bathabile Dlamini has arrived in a fully beaded gown. pic.twitter.com/TkrhW1GOWZ— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 7, 2019
Deputy Minister of @DoTransport Ms Cindy Tshikunga #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/ywBeW2Vz6S— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
#SONA2019 @SAPoliceService Minister Bheki Cele is here pic.twitter.com/OW6ZJnOw0x— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 7, 2019
Deputy Chief Whip of the Majority Party Ms Doris Dlakude #SONA2019 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/GG094VazVw— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
House Chairperson Ms Thoko Didiza #SONA2019 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/0MuE0U7RYy— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
Deputy Minister of @DWS_RSA Ms Pamela Tshwete #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/6zyFkEFI18— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
#SONA2019 @TumiMolekane adds a bit of swagger to the SONA red carpet pic.twitter.com/dVULE6GLoL— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 7, 2019
#SONA19 clearly navy is a trend this year. The minister of sport and recreation Thoko Xasa is looking great. pic.twitter.com/46ohbY5U0P— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) February 7, 2019
COPE leader & MP Mosiuoa Lekota has arrived on the red carpet and is ready for #SONA #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/sRVikcqOTi— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 7, 2019
Ms Sizani Dlamini-Dubazana MP #SONA2019 #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/B2yfI42C03— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 7, 2019
ANC DSG Jessie Duarte expects a “great speech focusing on the economy, unity & nation-building”.#SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/IoHh2mvuZA— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) February 7, 2019