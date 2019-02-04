Prospective students and parents busy with registrations were left stunned when protesters stormed the Durban campus of a private college on Monday.

Students entered Rosebank College in central Durban and caused "minor" damage when they attempted to disrupt registration.

Dr Felicity Coughlan‚ director of the Independent Institute of Education (IIE) that operates Rosebank College throughout the country‚ said staff‚ parents and prospective students were shocked by the incident.

"While we respect the right of students to protest and [to] freedom of expression‚ we are not at all happy in the way that the message was delivered‚ in that it involved intimidation. It was also to a misguided audience‚" she said.