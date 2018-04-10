Wall collapse: Dad stunned by tragic death of son

"They didn't want to tell me that my son was dead and just said he was injured," Ngcobo said, while standing a few metres away from Nqubeko's body.

"I am hurt and shocked because it's not like he was sick. I would have understood if he had been sick and succumbed to an illness, but this was very sudden and unexpected.

"I can't accept this and don't think I'll be able to come to terms with it any time soon."

Ngcobo's wife, Tholakele Zuma, along with the mothers of Aphiwenkosi Shoba, 10, and Asiphelele Buthelezi, 3, sat next to the bodies of their children for hours before they were taken to the morgue.

The three children were apparently playing next to their home, a dilapidated building, when the two-metre high wall collapsed and crushed them.

An eyewitness, Zanele Zikhalala, who also resides at the building, told Sowetan that the wall tumbled down as Asiphelele's mom was calling him to come home.

"The mother came out a few seconds before and called out for Asiphelele to come inside the house but the wall fell on him. I can only imagine what his mother is going through because she witnessed her son dying," Zikhalala said.

The wall tumbled down shortly after midday.