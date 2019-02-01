South Africa

School bridge collapse kills three kids

By Penwell Dlamini - 01 February 2019 - 09:38
Three kids died when a bridge collapsed.
Three pupils have died after a bridge fell on them at Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the incident and said the three pupils died on the scene and that the Gauteng MEC of education in the province Panyaza Lesufi is headed there.

Police have arrived on the scene and said they will provide more details later this morning.

Details of the incident are still sketchy.

