An 81-year-old woman burnt to death in her new RDP in Section G Needs Camp in East London on Monday.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning‚ said police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala.

"According to a neighbour ... the victim’s house [was] in flames in the early hours of this morning‚" said Mqala.

"The neighbour called other neighbours‚ who all attempted to extinguish the flames - but all was in vain. The charred remains of the elderly woman were retrieved from the gutted home.