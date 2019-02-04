South Africa

81-year-old East London woman burns to death in new RDP home

By Naledi Shange - 04 February 2019 - 18:50
A woman has died after her new RDP house caught fire.
Fire A woman has died after her new RDP house caught fire.
Image: 123RF/ Weerachai Khumfu

An 81-year-old woman burnt to death in her new RDP in Section G Needs Camp in East London on Monday.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning‚ said police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala.

"According to a neighbour ... the victim’s house [was] in flames in the early hours of this morning‚" said Mqala.

"The neighbour called other neighbours‚ who all attempted to extinguish the flames - but all was in vain. The charred remains of the elderly woman were retrieved from the gutted home.

Firefighter hurt as raging wildfire destroys two homes in Mossel Bay

A wildfire fanned by strong winds destroyed at least two homes in Mossel Bay in the southern Cape on Monday.
News
14 days ago

"The cause of the fire is unknown."

The woman was alone in the house at the time of her death. It was not immediately clear if she lived alone.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X