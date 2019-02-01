Deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele‚ who was accused this week by a whistle-blower of complicity in corruption at the Public Investment Corporation‚ has‚ along with the rest of the board‚ written to finance minister Tito Mboweni to ask to be relieved of their duties.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication BusinessLIVE reported that the letter‚ signed by nine directors but excluding acting CEO Matshepo More‚ follows a board meeting on Friday. The letter said the board had reflected on the “various events of the recent past” that had “destabilised the institution” and which had led to serious allegations being levelled against four of them.