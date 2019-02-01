During these interactions‚ she has learnt of cases of parental neglect‚ child abuse‚ severe and extreme poverty‚ and people not having legal documents such as birth certificates.

"These are challenges that no one would ever know about unless they are community health workers who go where the people live‚" Denosa said.

Nurses in the public sector face mass criticism each day‚ but Shipalane says it's all about taking it in one's stride and following the meaning of her name‚ Patience.

"Your patient always comes first. Respect them and have a 'good ear' for them. Do not be judgmental and be approachable‚” said Shipalane‚ who is from the Western Cape.

She scooped the award after being nominated by her colleagues‚ managers‚ patients and former patients.

"I don't know what I did differently from the other nominees but I know I have been committed and have a great love for my job‚" said Shipalane‚ who has more than 14 years of experience.