Rope in Interpol to probe PIC - Bantu Holomisa

Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced that he had appointed a commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety regarding the PIC, to be led by former president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Lex Mpati.

The commission has six months to complete its investigation, looking into the period between January 2015 and August 31, 2018.

When asked about why that specific period, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said: "Remember, the president proclaims commissions based on recommendations from requesting parties."

She referred Sowetan to Treasury which recommended the establishment of an inquiry.

Holomisa has been in the forefront calling for an investigation into the PIC's alleged dodgy deals.

He said Interpol should be roped in as some of the deals, involving R8.2-billion invested in the Pan African Infrastructure Development and the funding of the Mozambique oil deal, may require investigations beyond SA borders.

Holomisa also called on PIC boss Dan Matjila and the current board to step aside to allow the commission to do its work.

"This would remove the fear from people... we are not firing him (Matjila) and the board, who approved some of the transactions that would be subject to the inquiry," he said.