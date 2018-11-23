Dan Matjila resigns as PIC CEO

Dan Matjila has resigned as the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO with immediate effect on Friday.

The board said in a short statement that it deliberated on Matjila’s expressing his intention to resign and “resolved that in the interest of the PIC and the CEO, we accept his resignation with immediate effect”.

The reasons for his resignation were not disclosed.

In an internal staff letter, PIC chairperson Mondli Gungubele said executive director and CFO Matshepo More will be the acting CEO.